Excessive use of social media can lead to high inflammation in a human body and cause symptoms such as headaches, chest and back pains, new research reveals.

A group of researchers from the University of Buffalo and the Ohio State University have discovered a correlation between social media usage and poor physical health.

In a peer-reviewed study, they write that they tested college students for C-reactive protein (CRP), which points to inflammation due to an infection. C-reactive protein levels in a person’s blood can also help diagnose a chronic inflammatory disease or determine someone’s risk of heart disease.

The study found that participants who used social media excessively had higher levels of CRP. The researchers also found that the higher the social media use, the more somatic symptoms (such as headaches, chest and back pains) and visits to doctors and health centres for the treatment of illness, the study explains.

“Social media use has become an integral part of many young adults’ daily lives,” says David Lee, PhD, the paper’s first author and assistant professor of communication in the University of Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences. “It’s critical that we understand how engagement across these platforms contributes to physical health.”

Lee et al write in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking that a recent survey indicates that “Americans average about 144 minutes per day on social media – more time than they spend exercising, directly socialising with others, or eating.”

The researchers also mention that Generation Z (people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) are particularly high users of social media, with about six hours of their days spent texting, online, and on social media and report being online on a “near-constant” basis.

While there have been many studies that focus on the impact of social media use on psychological well-being, the researchers say, there haven't been many studies that examine how social media use is related to physical health.

“This [that there aren’t more studies focusing on the relation between social media usage and physical well-being] is surprising,” they write, “given the prevalence of social media in daily lives, and the close link between psychological well-being and physical health.”

The researchers do note a few studies in recent years that have focused on social media usage and physical health, which also suggested a link between the two, the research was largely reliant on self-reporting or the effects of usage with exclusively one platform, the news release notes.

“Our goal was to extend prior work by examining how social media use across several platforms is associated with physical health outcomes measured with biological, behavioural and self-report measures,” says Lee, an expert on health outcomes related to social interactions.

Asking how social media use might relate to physical health, the researchers write that one potential pathway “might be through altering health behaviours.”