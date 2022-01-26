POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Premier League clubs adopt new Covid guidelines to postpone matches
There have been 22 postponements in the Premier League under the Covid criteria since the Omicron variant led to a surge in cases among players and staff in December.
Premier League clubs adopt new Covid guidelines to postpone matches
The change comes after criticism of the way some clubs were perceived to be exploiting the previous rules. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 26, 2022

Premier League clubs must have at least four positive coronavirus cases in their squad before a match can be called off under new guidance following a number of controversial postponements.

If a club could not field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from their squad list or appropriately experienced under-21 players, the match would be postponed.

The rule included absences unrelated to Covid-19, such as injury or international duty.

The change comes after criticism of the way some clubs were perceived to be exploiting the previous rules.

There was a growing belief that teams hit by absences of key players were using the flexibility in the rules to have matches called off.

Covid impact threshold

There have been 22 postponements in the Premier League under the Covid criteria since the Omicron variant led to a surge in cases among players and staff in December.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow recently said the rules were not fit for purpose, while Tottenham were furious at the league's decision to grant a postponement request to Arsenal for the north London derby.

RECOMMENDED

"Following a club meeting today, the Premier League's Covid-19 match postponement guidance has been updated to include a Covid-19 impact threshold," a Premier League statement said.

"From now on, if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad."

The league said the new rules would take effect before the next Premier League fixture, the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford on February 5.

Some top-flight managers had complained that changing the rules mid-season could force them to play weakened teams if four players had Covid, while other sides had benefited from postponements.

READ MORE:Another Premier League game postponed due to Covid

READ MORE: No temporary halt to Premier League club matches despite Covid surge

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian