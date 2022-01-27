Thursday, January 27, 2022

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid pill

The European Union's drug regulator has given the green light to Pfizer Inc's antiviral Covid-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness, as the region scrambles to boost its arsenal to fight the Omicron variant.

The endorsement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for conditional approval, if followed as usual by the European Commission, allows EU member states to deploy the drug after the regulator gave guidance for its emergency use late last year.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among a handful of EU countries that have bought the drug, branded as Paxlovid.

Hong Kong to cut quarantine for arrivals

Hong Kong will cut quarantine for arriving travellers to 14 days from 21 starting Feb 5.

Tough coronavirus rules have made Hong Kong one of the world's most isolated cities, with flights down as much as 90%.

Residents returning from more than 160 countries have been required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels will now have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by seven days of self-monitoring, with further details to be announced.

Italy sees 389 more fatalities

Italy has reported 155,697 Covid-19 related cases, against 167,206 the day before.

The health ministry said the number of deaths fell to 389 from 426.

Italy has registered 145,159 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,853, down from 20,001 a day earlier.

India eases restrictions in New Delhi

The coronavirus restrictions in India’s capital New Delhi has been eased as the "situation is under control."

The New Delhi government decided to lift the weekend curfew and allow private offices, restaurants and cinema halls to operate with 50 percent capacity, effective immediately.

However, schools and colleges will still remain shut.

Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers

Coach Lionel Scaloni has said Lionel Messi is not part of Argentina’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers because his coronavirus infection “affected him a lot."

Messi tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 2 and has barely played any football since late December.

The 34-year-old was on the field for less than half an hour as a substitute in Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 victory over Reims this past Sunday.

Turkiye logs record 82,180 new cases

Turkiye has recorded 82,180 new Covid-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic.

There were 174 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the health ministry data showed.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000, before a surge in infections due to Omicron.

Trudeau to isolate after Covid exposure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he had been exposed to Covid-19 and would isolate for five days, in accordance with health rules for vaccinated people.

"Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to Covid-19," Trudeau tweeted. "My rapid test result was negative."

"I feel fine and will be working from home," he said.

Trudeau, 50, received a Covid-19 booster shot in January. In his tweet, he again urged Canadians to get vaccinated against the virus.

Germany reports new daily record for infections

Germany has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases, exceeding the 200,000 mark for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control agency, confirmed 203,136 new cases in the past 24 hours and 188 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Health authorities estimate that currently over 1.6 million people are sick with Covid-19, which is an all-time high for the country.

North Korea slowly reopens border

After spending two years in a strict lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Korea may finally be slowly opening up.