A study conducted by Boston University has found that Covid-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility or harm pregnancy chances.

Findings of the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on 20 January are based on Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

These vaccines do not lead to infertility in female or male partners, and thus do not weaken chances of a pregnancy, the study found.

“Our study shows, for the first time, that Covid-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse,” Amelia Wesselink, the study’s lead author, said.

However, researchers also found that a Covid-19 infection can lead to a “short-term decrease in fertility” for men.

