POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Covid vaccines 'do not cause' infertility among couples
A Covid infection, however, can lead to a “short-term decrease in fertility” for men.
Covid vaccines 'do not cause' infertility among couples
Further analysis showed no association between fertility and vaccine brand or number of jabs. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 28, 2022

A study conducted by Boston University has found that Covid-19 vaccines don’t cause infertility or harm pregnancy chances.

Findings of the study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology on 20 January are based on Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

These vaccines do not lead to infertility in female or male partners, and thus do not weaken chances of a pregnancy, the study found.

“Our study shows, for the first time, that Covid-19 vaccination in either partner is unrelated to fertility among couples trying to conceive through intercourse,” Amelia Wesselink, the study’s lead author, said.

However, researchers also found that a Covid-19 infection can lead to a “short-term decrease in fertility” for men.

Urging "informed decision-making"

RECOMMENDED

The research team based their analysis on survey data from the SPH-based Pregnancy Study Online (PRESTO).

They gathered information from over two thousand women in the United States and Canada about medical history, lifestyle, and sociodemographic factors from December 2020 to September 2021.

The data showed that fertility rates of women who were vaccinated showed no significant difference from unvaccinated women.

The results were reflected in the fertility rates of their partners as well, with fertility rates of vaccinated and unvaccinated men showing no considerable gap.

Moreover, further analysis showed no association between fertility and vaccine brand or number of jabs.

“These results can be used to guide informed decision-making around Covid-19 vaccination,” the study reads, advising people intending to start a family to get vaccinated.

READ MORE:What we know about the Omicron sub-variant BA.2

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case