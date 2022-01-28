Rafael Nadal has marched into the final of the Australian Open, just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final.

The 35-year-old Spanish great, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed, winning 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min on Friday.

The stark statistic confronting Berrettini, the first Italian man to play in the Australian Open semi-finals, was that Nadal had never lost in his 20 Grand Slam semi-finals after leading by two sets.

"It means a lot to me to be in the final again here," Nadal said, now unbeaten in 10 matches to start the 2022 season after winning a warm-up event in Melbourne.

Nadal will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

"For me at the end it's about more than all these statistics, it's about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me," Nadal said.

"Another chance"