WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq's retaliatory air strikes kill suspected Daesh terrorists
The operation on suspected Daesh militants came after the boldest attacks by the terrorists in recent weeks that killed a guard and 11 Iraqi soldiers earlier this month.
Iraq's retaliatory air strikes kill suspected Daesh terrorists
Daesh was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017, but thousands of terrorists have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and the military. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 30, 2022

Iraqi air strikes have killed nine suspected Daesh terrorists, including four Lebanese, in retaliation for an earlier Daesh attack on Iraqi army barracks.

Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for Iraq’s commander in chief, said on Sunday that the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as its members hid in Al Azim, north of Baghdad.

Earlier this month, Daesh militants in Iraq broke into a barracks in the mountainous Al Azim district outside the town of Baqouba on Jan 21, killed a guard, and shot dead 11 soldiers as they slept. 

It was one of the boldest attacks by the terrorists in recent weeks and came amid an uptick in violence that stoked fears the group has been re-energised.

Three air strikes that were launched killed the nine terrorists, Rasool said.

READ MORE: Iraqi soldiers killed in suspected Daesh attack on army barracks

READ MORE: Clashes displace thousands of Syrians after prison attack

RECOMMENDED

Four Lebanese among the dead

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that four among the killed were Lebanese, natives of the northern town of Tripoli.

Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV gave a higher death toll, saying that five Lebanese were killed in Iraq. 

Also on Sunday, Iraqi anti-terrorism units carried out an inspection campaign in seven prisons in Iraq holding Daesh members.

The campaign comes after a brazen prison attack Daesh terrorists carried out in northeastern Syria that lasted for over a week and in which an unknown number of suspects escaped, the anti-terrorism unit said in a statement.

READ MORE: US-backed YPG 'retakes' Syria's Hasakah prison from Daesh

READ MORE: UN warns 850 children stuck in besieged Syria jail 'at risk'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy