Tuesday, February 1, 2022

WHO: Omicron yet to peak in many countries, caution needed

Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus and measures to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on Covid-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, said.

WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly follow others in relaxing measures.

“If you open doors quickly you better be able to close them pretty quickly as well,” he said.

Denmark scraps most restrictions

Denmark has become one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as the Scandinavian country no longer considers the Covid-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease.”

The reason for that is that while the Omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it's not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials have said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish radio it's too early to know if measures may have to make a comeback.

Pfizer to seek green light to vaccinate kids 5 and under

Pfizer and BioNTech will soon ask US regulators for emergency authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five and under, US media reported.

This is the last age group in the United States that is not yet eligible for coronavirus shots.

As early as Tuesday, the companies could seekemergency authorization for a two-dose vaccination regimen for children under five and as young as six months, The New York Times and other news outlets said.

Portugal's PM tests positive

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who was re-elected for a second term on Sunday, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will stay in isolation for a period of seven days.

"He does not have any symptoms and will respect an isolation period of seven days," his cabinet said.

South Africa adjusts isolation rules

South Africa will no longer require people who test positive for Covid-19 to isolate if they have no symptoms.

The move was the result of a substantial rise in the proportion of coronavirus-immune individuals exceeding 60-80 percent in several sero-surveys that test people's blood samples to pinpoint trends in the outbreak, the country's Presidency said in a statement late on Monday.

"Based on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country, Cabinet has decided to make changes to Adjusted Alert Level 1 with immediate effect," said the statement.

WHO warns of Covid-19 medical waste threat

The World Health Organization has warned that the vast amount of waste produced in tackling the pandemic posed a threat to human and environmental health.

The tens of thousands of tonnes of extra medical waste had put a huge strain on healthcare waste management systems, the WHO said in a report.

The extra waste is "threatening human and environmental health and exposing a dire need to improve waste management practices", the UN health agency said.

As countries scrambled to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to cope with the crisis, less attention was paid to disposing of Covid-19 health care waste safely and sustainably, the WHO said.

The report looked at the 1.5 billion units, approximately 87,000 tonnes, of PPE procured between March 2020 and November 2021, and shipped out to countries via the United Nations system, a small fraction of the global total.

Swim world championships in Fukuoka moved to 2023

The swimming world championships scheduled to take place in the Japanese city of Fukuoka this year have been postponed until July 2023 because of Covid-19 risks, organisers said.

Swimming's governing body FINA said the world championships after that, in the Qatari capital Doha, will be delayed until January 2024.

Russia reports new record of daily cases

Russia has reported a daily record number of cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country, authorities said.