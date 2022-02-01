A municipality in Sweden is trialling the use of crows to pick up trash - cigarette butts, to be exact.

The municipality of Sodertalje, with around a hundred thousand residents, is planning to reward the clever birds with food each time they deposit a cigarette butt into a special waste receptacle.

Built by a start up company called Corvid Cleaning, the machine dispenses pellets of food for the crows as positive reinforcement. “They are wild birds taking part on a voluntary basis,” says Christian Gunther-Hanssen, the founder of Corvid Cleaning.

Gunther-Hanssen tells Swedish news agency TT that Corvid Cleaning chose crows for litter pick-up because they are the most intelligent birds.

“They are easier to teach and there is also a higher chance of them learning from each other. At the same time, there’s a lower risk of them mistakenly eating any rubbish,” he says.

The Keep Sweden Tidy Foundation, an environmental non-profit, estimates that over a billion cigarette butts are dispensed on Sweden’s streets per year, and they represent 62 percent of all litter.

Corvid Cleaning’s worker crows are ready to be put to large-scale use where a potential pilot project will be carried out in Sodertalje municipality.

Thomas Thernstrom, waste strategist at Sodertalje municipality, tells TT that “It depends on whether we can find a place in Sodertalje which will work with the food dispenser, and then if there are opportunities for financing.”