Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations on social media.

The police did not name Greenwood but a statement about the investigation was provided on Sunday after inquiries about the 20-year-old forward.

“Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," the force said in a statement.

“An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

“He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Manchester United said it does not condone violence of any kind. Greenwood has since been suspended from training or playing with the Premier League giants "until further notice".

'Disturbing allegations'

The allegations were posted early Sunday morning on the Instagram account of a woman who uploaded images of bruising to her body and bleeding from her lip.