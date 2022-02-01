Job hunting can be tiresome and exhausting. Adding insult to injury, you may even be rejected for being too good for the task at hand. If you’re “overqualified”, does that mean you won’t ever get hired? New research says it may depend on your gender.

Researchers Elizabeth Lauren Campbell (University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management) and Oliver Hahl (Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University) have published a paper in Organization Science about the relationship between qualifications and hiring based on gender.

The paper reveals that hiring managers are suspicious about overqualified male candidates’ motivations; a news release calls them perceived “flight risks” who are declined because hiring managers believe that they will go off to greener pastures as soon as they get the chance.

Yet overqualified women are another story – hiring managers don’t hesitate to hire them even though their qualifications may exceed expectations for the requirements of the position.

Hiring managers are not as concerned about overqualified women as they are about overqualified men; they may “assume overqualified women are leaving their previous roles due to gender discrimination,” the news release notes.

“Our research suggests that overqualified women and sufficiently qualified men will tend to be hired for the same jobs and ranks,” says Elizabeth L Campbell, assistant professor of management at the Rady School and lead-author of the study.

“This means female employees will be systematically more qualified than men who work in the same roles. Generally speaking, this means women aren’t getting the same return-on-investment for their qualifications compared to men and that women are likely to end up with jobs below their qualiﬁcation level, relative to men,” she points out.

Campbell goes on to say that firms might not be hiring women for positions that take full advantage of their expertise and experience, which may be detrimental to the firm’s performance in the long run.

The two researchers conducted experiments to compare equivalent candidates. They prepared two sets of qualifications; one set was “overqualified”, while the other was “sufficiently qualified.” They then assigned names to these CVs with traditional female or male connotations before asking hiring managers to evaluate the candidates for an open position.

“Gender neutral names and non-binary candidates were not incorporated into this study design to reduce the complexity of this initial experimental examination, although this is an important direction for future research,” Campbell says.

Campbell and Hahl’s study focuses on hiring managers’ evaluation of candidates for available positions in their companies.

“Research shows that job candidates are evaluated on two main dimensions: their skills and qualifications and their commitment to applying those skills to benefit the firm,” Campbell says.