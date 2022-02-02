Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Omicron infections slowing where variant first hit

Covid-19 infections and deaths in the Americas are still increasing, but the rise in infections seems to be slowing down in places hit earliest by the Omicron variant, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Most of the 7 million new cases reported in the past week were in North America, some 4 million new infections, while Chile and Brazil posted record numbers of daily cases. Deaths have more than doubled in Cuba, the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, the regional health agency said.

PAHO said 63 percent of people across Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and the region has some of the highest Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the world. But it remains the most unequal region in the world, with uneven coverage between countries.

Germany reports new record daily Covid-19 cases

Germany reported 208,498 new Covid-19 cases, its highest-ever daily rise since the pandemic started.

According to the country’s disease control agency, the highly infectious Omicron variant has been the main reason behind the surge, and it accounts for nearly 95 percent of the new infections.

The Robert Koch Institute said it estimates that 2,278,900 people are currently sick with Covid-19, which is also an all-time high for the country.

Tonga enters lockdown

Tonga has entered a lockdown after five Covid-19 cases were recorded in the capital Nuku’alofa over the past 48 hours.

This is the first time that Tonga has imposed a lockdown as the South Pacific island nation previously managed to stay virus-free until last October when it reported only one case.

The lockdown began at 6:00 pm local time, days after the island nation began receiving aid in the wake of a deadly volcanic eruption that also triggered huge tsunami waves.

Finland to lift Covid restrictions

Crowd limits at cultural and sports events will be lifted in Finland from February 14, the prime minister said, with most remaining coronavirus controls to end on March 1.

The government will issue advice to local authorities "to make events, culture and sports possible in all their forms", from February 14, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after cabinet discussions on the country's coronavirus strategy.

In addition, restaurants and bars, which must currently end alcohol sales at 8:00 pm, will be able to serve alcohol until 11:00 pm from mid-February, but nightclubs will remain closed until the start of March, Marin said.

Vote on virus law shows rifts in Poland

A Covid-19 draft law defeated in Poland's parliament has exposed deep divisions inside the ruling right-wing coalition and a weakening of the country's most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, analysts said.

The widely criticised draft law would mandate regular Covid-19 testing of employees and enable those who got infected in the workplace to seek compensation from colleagues who refused testing.

Some 61 lawmakers of the so-called United Right ruling team led by Kaczynski’s Law and Justice Party abstained or voted against the law in the 460-seat lower house late Tuesday.

Another 15 of the ruling coalition's 228 lawmakers didn't even show up for the vote. Analysts said the result marked an unprecedented high degree of dissent within the ruling coalition and poses a challenge to Kaczynski's leadership.

Turkiye reports new daily record of cases

Turkiye has reported more than 110,600 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry confirmed 110,682 new Covid-19 infections, 217 deaths, and 86,671 recoveries over the past day. As many as 457,885 virus tests were done during this period.

The country has administered over 142.34 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January last year, according to official figures.

France eases restrictions, including outdoor mask-wearing

France has begun lifting restrictions, including mandatory outdoor mask-wearing in a bid to ease citizens' daily lives, dividing opinion as the country only last month reported record infections.

Audience capacity limits for concert halls, sporting matches and other events were also removed, and although homeworking will no longer be mandated it is still recommended.

The move has divided experts after authorities reported record coronavirus infections just last month, with critics accusing the government of making a hasty bet on a return to normality.

But President Emmanuel Macron is betting that widespread vaccinations will curb the pandemic.

Russia reports fresh record of daily cases

Russia has reported a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 141,883, up from 125,836 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 678 deaths in the last 24 hours.

US hospitals face blood shortages amid Omicron surge