A young whale that washed up near Athens last week was found dead on a nearby island despite "superhuman" efforts to save the wounded animal, the Greek government has said.

The male Cuvier's beaked whale was first found on a beach south of the Greek capital late last week. Experts quickly gave it hydration and antibiotics before returning it to the sea on Friday evening.

The dolphin-like whale had a badly wounded lower jaw, however, which experts said was likely made by a ship's propellers, and hopes were not high for its survival.

A coastguard boat looking out for the whale found its remains on Wednesday on the eastern coast of Salamis Island, west of Athens, the Environment Ministry said.

A team of veterinarians and experts recovered the whale to carry out tests to determine whether it had any disease or injury of public significance, the ministry said.

"Despite the superhuman efforts made since last Friday by the coastguard and navy divers as well as specialised veterinarians, nurses and volunteers ... unfortunately the young whale did not survive," Deputy Environment Minister Georgios Amyras said.

Sick with multiple injuries