Thursday, February 3, 2022

WHO: Africa's Covid jab rate must 'increase six times'

Africa must boost the vaccination rate against Covid-19 "six times" to reach the target of 70 percent vaccine coverage set for the end of the first half of 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

Africa has received "more than 587 million vaccine doses" but it "is still struggling to expand rollout, with only 11 percent of the population fully vaccinated", explained the WHO regional office for Africa.

"The world has finally heard our calls. Africa is now accessing the vaccines it has demanded for far too long. This is a dose of hope for this year," said Matsh idiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

US to cover cost of over-the-counter Covid tests through Medicare

People enrolled in the US government's Medicare program can get over-the-counter Covid-19 tests for free starting early spring, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said.

The Biden administration laid out plans last month that require private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight over-the-counter at-home tests per person each month, but said nothing about such coverage for Medicare beneficiaries.

Under the new coverage plan announced on Thursday, Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will be able to access up to eight over-the-counter Covid-19 tests per month for free.

Greece’s infections surpass 2M

With 17,662 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, Greece’s virus tally surpassed 2 million, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

With 106 more related deaths, the number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 23,833, according to EODY.

As many as 547 new coronavirus patients were hospitalised, while 568 patients got admitted to intensive care units.

Number of confirmed cases in France rises to over 20M

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the start of the epidemic rose above 20 million, Health Ministry data showed.

The ministry registered 274,352 new infections, pushing the total to 20.15 million.

New Zealand to start easing tough Covid border controls

New Zealand will start easing some of the world's toughest pandemic border restrictions this month but will not fully reopen until October, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Ardern announced a five-step plan to reconnect New Zealand to the rest of the world, beginning with waiving hotel quarantine requirements for its nationals stranded overseas by the pandemic.

"It's time to move again," said Ardern, who has been under pressure recently to relax border policies that have been largely unchanged since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis almost two years ago.

German vaccine commission suggests Novavax for adults

Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) has said that it would recommend Novavax's protein-based Covid-19 vaccine as a first shot for people older than 18 years.

It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

STIKO also updated its booster shot recommendation and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster shot against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine.

Meanwhile, The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s disease control agency, has confirmed 236,120 new cases and 164 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day.

Russia posts new record of daily caseload

Russia has reported a record daily number of Covid-19 cases as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 155,768, up from 141,883 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 667 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sweden to lift pandemic restraints next week

Sweden will lift pandemic restrictions next week as the country, while still experiencing record levels of infections, banks on surging immunity from booster shots and past infection and manageable hospitalisation levels to keep Covid-19 at bay.

"It is becoming time to open up Sweden again," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.