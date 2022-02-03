Trees can ‘talk’, although their communication occurs via scent rather than acoustics like humans and other mammals. Each tree species has a unique bouquet of volatile organic compounds (VOC) that it emits, which animals can distinguish. For example, leaf-eating insects hone in on their host trees via following volatile organic compounds.

Yet the trees are not entirely helpless when it comes to leaf-eating insects finding and munching on their leaves, and defend themselves. How do they do it?

Dr Martin Volf, first author of a recent study, tells TRT World that he was inspired to do this experiment because “Forest canopies are extremely diverse environments. Most of the species dwelling there are insect herbivores that feed on trees.” He adds: “So, I have always been extremely interested in exploring what strategies trees use to defend against the plethora of natural enemies they face.”

“When attacked by herbivores, trees start releasing small organic compounds carried by air,'' Volf notes in an email to TRT World. “Predators can pick up these scents to locate the tree under attack. This allows them to find the herbivores and feed on them.”

The trees produce bitter substances that the leaf-eating insects do not like to ingest, and they also release VOCs to alert different parts of the trees.

This leads to the trees attracting other animals such as birds and predatory insects which, the news release notes, have learned to interpret the meaning of VOCs. These animals fly to the tree, and start eating the leaf-eating insects, ridding the tree of pests.

Thus the trees’ screams, so to speak, are heard across the forest and the trees are assisted in purging themselves of leaf-eating insects.

“The fact that plants can chemically attract parasitic wasps, predatory bugs and even birds when attacked by pests had been known for some time,” says Volf in a news release. Volf led the study at the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), and now works at the Biology Centre of the Czech Academy of Sciences.

“However, this defence mechanism had never been tested for adult trees in a realistic environment so far,” Volf adds.

“This was made possible by a combination of research methods, from animal behaviour experiments at the height of 40 metres on iDiv’s Leipzig Canopy Crane in the floodplain forest to molecular analyses of plant scents through metabolomics,” he notes. Metabolomics is “the large-scale study of small molecules, commonly known as metabolites, within cells, biofluids, tissues or organisms” – in this case, tree leaves.