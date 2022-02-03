“Trust is an important variable in health-related decision-making,” the authors of a new study write, “especially when it entails high risk and uncertainty.” The authors conducted research regarding whether people in the European Union would feel comfortable “about having a medical operation performed on them by a robot [led by artificial intelligence (AI)].”

They write that their comprehensive study, which involved asking questions to 27,901 citizens aged 15 years and over in the 28 countries of the European Union “takes an integrated approach, considering drivers and barriers such as socioeconomic and cultural environments, sociodemographic factors, and psychographic indicators.”

The goal

"We aim to provide new evidence from the social perspective, from patients and citizens, since at some point they could be asked to undergo surgery involving the use of robots," explains Professor Joan Torrent Sellens, from the Open University of Catalonia’s (UOC) Faculty of Economics and Business, lead researcher of the University's i2TIC group and the co-author of this study, together with UOC professors Ana Jimenez Zarco and Francesc Saigi Rubio.

The benefits of robot-assisted surgery (RAS)

The authors say that the usefulness of robotics in medicine is “considerable.” Their precision, their ability to be programmed, and their help to the surgeon in times of fatigue or tremors mean that they minimise (or eliminate altogether) the potential for human error and help patients recover faster. They also add that using robots “leads to savings in the financial, time and psychological costs associated with the process.”

The need for trust