Friday, February 4, 2022

Austrian Covid vaccine mandate comes into force

An Austrian law making it compulsory for adults to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the European Union's first such sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandate, was promulgated and will go intoforce on Saturday.

Austria's upper house of parliament passed the bill on Thursday by a large margin. It was officially published after being signed into law by President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, meaning it will take effect the next day.

Roughly 69 percent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe, which the conservative-led government says justifies the measure and its fines

WHO: Approval of vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years

The mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine produced at the World Health Organization-backed vaccine hub in South Africa could take up to three years to get approval if companies do not share their technology and data, a WHO official said.

The WHO-backed tech transfer hub in South Africa was set up in June to give poorer nations the know-how to produce Covid-19 vaccines, after market leaders of the mRNA Covid vaccine, Pfizer , BioNTech and Moderna, declined a WHO request to share their technology and expertise.

German team confirms two positive cases at Beijing Olympics

Germany's three-time Olympic nordic combined champion Eric Frenzel and his team-mate Terence Weber were confirmed as having tested positive for Covid at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed the cases shortly before the opening ceremony in the Chinese capital.

Weber and Frenzel were among six athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus after part of the German team landed at Beijing airport on Thursday.

Greece to drop testing for European vaccine holders

Greece will no longer require travellers with European vaccine passports to undergo Covid-19 tests before entering the country, from next week, the health minister said.

"As of Monday, those with active European (vaccination) certificates will enter without obligatory testing," Health Minister Thanos Plevris said in a televised statement.

Greece has followed several other EU countries in relaxing pandemic restrictions as it aims for a 4.5-percent spurt of economic growth this year.

Turkiye reports over 111,000 new cases

The Health Ministry confirmed 111,157 new Covid-19 infections, 248 related deaths, and 83,536 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 468,152 virus tests were done during this period.

To counter the spread of the virus, the country has administered over 142,73 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January last year.

India records over 500K deaths, experts fear more

India's official death toll from Covid-19 has passed 500,000, although many experts believe the real figure is likely much higher.

The daily update from the country's federal health ministry showed the number of fatalities reaching 500,055, up 1,072 in the previous 24 hours.

Total infections stood at 41.9 million, according to the statistics, second only to the United States.

The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July last year after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant.

UK scientists look to repurpose existing antiviral drugs

British researchers want to repurpose existing antiviral therapies to treat Covid-19, the University of Oxford said, in an attempt to sidestep lengthy development processes through readily available drugs.

Scientists will initially screen 138 drugs with known antiviral activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus to study and identify potent combinations, the university said in a statement.

The most effective combinations discovered through the project will be presented to British authorities, including the Antiviral Task Force and UK-CTAP, so they can be added to clinical trials, Oxford said.

Indonesia records over 32,200 cases

Indonesia has recorded 32,211 cases, the highest daily number in nearly six months, as the Omicron variant continued to drive up infections, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.