Oxford researchers have announced the discovery of a highly virulent strain of HIV that has been lurking in the Netherlands for decades.

Their analysis, published on Thursday in the journal "Science," found that patients infected with the "VB variant" had 3.5 to 5.5 times higher levels of the virus in their blood than those infected with other variants.

In addition, those with the new variant had a more rapidly fading immune system.

However, the study also found that after starting treatment, individuals with the VB variant had similar immune system recovery and survival to individuals with other HIV variants.

"There's no cause for alarm with this new viral variant," said Oxford epidemiologist Chris Wymant, the lead author on the paper, in an interview with the AFP news agency.

Since modern interventions still seem to work on the variant, the research team believes that widespread HIV treatment in the Netherlands did not contribute to the virus's evolution and that early detection and treatment are paramount.

In total, the team found 109 people infected with the VB variant, with only four living outside the Netherlands, but still in western Europe.

Over 500 mutations