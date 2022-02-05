Saturday, February 5, 2022

Canada protests against Covid measures gain steam

An occupation of Canada's capital by truckers opposed to vaccine mandates has gained steam as it entered its second week with more demonstrators piling onto the clogged streets of Ottawa, while protests kicked off in several other cities.

Police, who were out in force and erected barriers overnight to limit vehicle access to the city center, said they were expecting up to 2,000 protesters, as well as 1,000 counter-protesters, to join hundreds of truckers already clogging Ottawa streets.

But organisers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" said they expected their numbers to swell into the tens of thousands. Similar protests were planned for Toronto, Quebec City and Winnipeg.

Turkiye reports new coronavirus cases

Turkiye has reported more than 98,700 new coronavirus.

The Health Ministry confirmed 98,715 infections, 221 related deaths, and 80,402 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 421,435 virus tests were also done in the country.

Italy reports 375 more Covid deaths, 93,157 cases

Italy has reported 93,157 Covid-19 cases, down from 99,522 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 375 from 433.

Italy has registered 148,542 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19, not including those in intensive care, stood at 18,615, down from 19,000 a day earlier.

There were 104 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 114 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,411 from a previous 1,440.

UK reports 259 more Covid deaths, 60,578 cases

Britain has reported 60,578 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 259 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, as numbers drifted lower following a wave of Omicron cases at the turn of the year.

The number of new cases in the past seven days was down 4.2 percent on a week before at 599,229, while the number of deaths was 5.4 percent down on the previous week at 1,729.

WHO chief discusses Covid origins with Chinese premier

The head of the World Health Organization has discussed with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang the need for stronger collaboration on the origins of Covid-19, a subject of controversy that has strained Beijing's relations with the West.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has previously pressed China to be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the virus.

"Pleased to meet with Premier Li Keqiang," Tedros tweeted.

"We discussed Covid-19 and the need for an aggressive effort on VaccinEquity this year to vaccinate 70 percent of all populations," he said, referring to the WHO campaign for fair access to vaccines around the world.

Brazil reports 493 Covid deaths, 184,311 cases

Brazil has recorded 184,311 new coronavirus cases and 493 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, although data was missing from the populous states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Brazil has now registered over 26 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 630,494, according to ministry data.

Russia eases restrictions as daily cases hit record

Russia will ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions from Sunday, the consumer health watchdog announced, despite reporting a record daily number of cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

The number of daily infections has been surging since January. But the highly transmissible Omicron variant has not led to a significant increase in deaths, and the Kremlin has recently dismissed concerns about the risk of new lockdowns.