Vandals in central France have attacked a sculpture of Algerian military hero Emir Abdelkader, who resisted France's colonisation of the North African country.

The sculpture was vandalised just hours before it was inaugurated as a symbol of Franco-Algerian reconciliation on Saturday, in the midst of an election campaign dominated by harsh rhetoric on immigration and Islam.

The lower part of the steel sculpture in the town of Amboise, where Abdelkader was imprisoned from 1848 to 1852, was badly damaged in the attack. Amboise police said they were investigating the incident.

Amboise mayor Thierry Boutard said he was "ashamed" of those responsible and decided to proceed with the inauguration ceremony regardless.

"My second sentiment is of course one of indignation ... This is a day of harmony and unity and this kind of behaviour is unspeakable," he added.

The sculpture was commissioned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence from France, won after a brutal eight-year liberation war that continues to poison relations between the two countries.

'Unspeakable baseness'