Sunday, February 6, 2022

Russia hits new Covid record, 10 times more than a month ago

Russia has reported a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads through the country.

The 189,071 new infections logged by the state coronavirus task force was about 2,800 cases more than the previous day and continued a surge that began in mid-January, when daily new cases were around 17,000.

Although infections increased dramatically, the task force reported that daily deaths from Covid-19 are holding steady or marginally declining, with 661 more deaths recorded, compared with 796 on January 6.

For the entire course of the pandemic, the task force has reported 12.8 million infections and 335,414 deaths, the highest death toll by far in Europe.

Despite the soaring infections, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's top business association last week that authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions.

Moreover, the government lifted the seven-day self-isolation restrictions for those who come into contact with Covid-19 patients.

Turkiye reports nearly 88,000 new coronavirus cases

The Turkish Health Ministry has confirmed 87,934 infections, 201 related deaths, and 76,552 recoveries over the past day. As many as 412,352 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkiye has administered over 142.91 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January last year.

More than 57.49 million people have received a first jab, while over 52.5 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 25.57 million people.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan contracted the virus.

"I tested positive for Covid-19. Thankfully, I am in good health and continue to work by taking the necessary precautions," the National Defence Ministry quoted Akar as saying on Twitter.

India approves one-shot Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine

India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine after it authorised Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund announced.

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said.

Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant," in a statement.

RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India.

Italy reports new coronavirus cases, deaths

Italy has reported 77,029 Covid-19 cases, down from 93,157 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 229 from 375.

Italy has registered 148,771 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 11.62 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,498, down from 18,615 a day earlier.

There were 105 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 104 the previous day. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,431 from a previous 1,411.

Some 686,544 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 846,480, the health ministry said.

Britain reports Covid cases and deaths fell in last week

Britain has reported 54,095 Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths in its daily official data, with the seven-day figure for both falling compared with the week before.