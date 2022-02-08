Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Spain ends mask mandate outdoors as Covid surge ebbs

Spain is scrapping a mandate to wear masks outdoors, as Covid-19 infection rates drop and hospitals report lower admissions.

Mask-wearing will not be necessary outside beginning Thursday, government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez said after a weekly Cabinet meeting.

The rule change includes children at school during their breaks outside between classes.

However, masks remain mandatory in indoor public spaces, including public transportation, and when people are unable to keep a safe distance of 1.5 meters (4 feet) between them.

Official Health Ministry data showed contagion has slowed down, with the 14-day figure dropping to just under 2,000.

Authorities credit a strong vaccination rate of nearly 81percent of Spain's 47 million people for a lower hospital admission rate of Covid-19 patients than in previous infection surges.

Turkiye sees record number of cases in single day

Turkiye has reported more than 111,000 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry confirmed 111,096 new Covid-19 infections, 241 deaths, and 82,168 recoveries over the past day.

Democratic-led US states roll back mask mandates

Several Democratic-run US states have announced plans to lift mask mandates in indoor places and schools as coronavirus infections decline in America.

California governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's indoor mask mandate would end for vaccinated residents on February 15.

Newsom's announcement came after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced that children and staff would not need to wear masks in schools from March 7.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said he was recommending that school boards drop mandatory mask-wearing in schools after February 28.

Delaware governor John Carney announced that his state's indoor mask mandate would expire on Friday, and that masks in schools will end by March 31.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she "will lift mask requirements no later than March 31."

Italy reports 101,864 cases, 415 deaths

Italy has reported 101,864 Covid-19 related cases, against 41,247 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 415 from 326.

France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travellers

France will soon drop its requirement of a negative Covid test for vaccinated travellers from outside the European Union, as daily infection numbers continue to fall, Europe Minister Clement Beaune said.

"We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant. In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people," Beaune told France 2 TV.

Currently anyone coming from outside the EU, including Britain, has to show a negative test result from the previous 48 hours, regardless of vaccination status.

UK records 314 new deaths, 66,183 cases

Britain has reported 314 new Covid-19 deaths and a further 66,183 cases, official data showed.

The figures compared to 45 deaths and 57,623 cases reported a day earlier.

Japan reports daily record of 159 deaths

Japan has reported 159 coronavirus deaths, a daily record, Kyodo news agency said.

It also recorded 101,278 new cases, Kyodo added, amid a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant that has prompted the government to reinstate curbs in most parts of the country.

A total of 1,141 coronavirus patients were in serious condition across Japan, the Health Ministry said, down from the previous day yet hovering around a four-month high.

Kyodo had earlier reported 155 deaths, but then updated its report with figures from more prefectures.

Chinese scientists say new virus test gives results within minutes

Chinese scientists said they have developed a new coronavirus test that is accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for the virus that causes Covid-19, but they usually take several hours.

Some countries have experienced severe backlogs in the face of heavy testing demand, fuelled by the explosive spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The researchers said their method offers speed, ease of operation, high sensitivity and portability.

Hong Kong further tightens its tough rules

Hong Kong will limit public gatherings to two people and close sites such as churches and hair salons, leader Carrie Lam said, as the Asian financial hub battles a growing coronavirus outbreak that has caused record infections.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to February 24, Lam told a media briefing.

These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 pm and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.