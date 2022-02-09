An ancient Armenian church in southeastern Turkiye is set to be restored.

The Surp Sargis Armenian Church, built in the 16th century in the Alipasa neighbourhood of Sur district, Diyarbakir province, has an area of 3,769 square metres, an official from the country's Culture Ministry's Diyarbakir Directorate of Surveying and Monuments said.

Owned by the Diyarbakır Surp Giragos Armenian Church Foundation, the church, whose upper structure was completely destroyed, is also known as the Paddy Church as it was used as a paddy factory for a long time.

'Monumental' building

An inscription, now in the Diyarbakir Archeology Museum, says the Christian place of worship was last repaired in 1840.

Cemil Koc, head of the Culture Ministry's Directorate of Surveying and Monuments in Diyarbakir, said the 16th century building deteriorated over time due to a decline in congregations.