A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family's political views.

Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, said on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Darya was barred from competing for what Sergei and his daughter believe were his participation in street protests against the 2020 re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that opponents said was fraudulent.

"Darya has been stripped of her right to take part in competitions," Sergei Dolidovich said.

"I don't see the possibility of her continuing her career in Belarus."

Darya, one of the country's most promising junior cross-country skiers, said last month that the Belarus Ski Union deactivated her FIS code, an individual identifying number required for athletes to take part in competitions run by the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The Belarus Ski Union told Dolidovich's coaching staff that it deactivated her FIS code in December in response to a decision by the Belarus Cross-Country Skiing Federation, according to a January 31 letter.

The letter did not say why that decision was made.

"We could be accused of staging a demonstration and shouting opposition slogans, then just be sent to prison," her father said.

"Three months ago, I couldn't have imagined, even in a nightmare, that I would end up leaving my country."