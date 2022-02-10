Thursday, February 10, 2022

Türkiye's President Erdogan tests negative for Covid-19

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been isolating since Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency cited his doctor as saying.

"Thank God, the tests carried out over the last two days have come back negative. I would like to express my gratitude to my brothers and sisters who supported us with their prayers and messages of wellbeing from all over the country and the world," Erdogan said in a tweet.

In another tweet he said, "My wife Emine Erdogan has very mild symptoms. I hope her tests will also come back negative soon."

He thanked the healthcare team and conveyed his greetings to all the healthcare professionals.

"I wish all our patients a speedy recovery as soon as possible," he added.

Erdogan's doctor Serkan Topaloglu said, "I think the president will go back to his routine programme very soon, even tomorrow."

Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, tweeted, "Thank God our president recovered in a short time. With God's permission and grace, with the power of prayers, with love, our president will start his busy work tomorrow from where he left off."

Prince Charles tests positive for second time

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time, his office said.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating," said a message on the prince's official Twitter page.

Charles had been due to unveil a statue in Winchester, southern England, on Thursday but his attendance was cancelled at the last minute, leaving him "deeply disappointed", Clarence House said.

The prince met recently with the queen, but the 95-year-old monarch is not currently displaying any symptoms, an unnamed royal source told the domestic Press Association news agency.

Police warn Canada truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lambasts trucker-led protests that have strangled the capital and blocked a key bridge to the United States, with police warning they will arrest those responsible as copycat protests spread.

Paris, Brussels ban convoys

Paris police say they will ban so-called "Freedom Convoys" inspired by the Canadian truckers' protest, warning those blocking roads could face two years in prison and driving bans.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close tweets that "means are being put in place" to block similar protests in the Belgian capital next week.

UK reports 66,638 new cases, 206 deaths

Britain has reported 66,638 new Covid-19 cases and 206 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday.

Case numbers in the last seven days have fallen 25 percent compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 20 percent on the same measure.

Costa Rica president tests Covid positive

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado has tested positive for Covid-19, his office has said.

"He is doing well and will be in isolation at his home," his office said in a statement.

WHO estimates Africa infections could be much higher

The World Health Organization has estimated that the number of infections in Africa could be seven times higher than official data suggests, while deaths from the virus could be two to three times higher, its regional head said.

"We're very much aware that our surveillance systems problems that we had on the continent, with access to testing supplies, for example, have led to an underestimation of the cases," Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a regular online media briefing.

Japan approves Pfizer anti-Covid oral drug