The Berlinale, Europe's first major international film festival of the year, has returned as a live event just as Germany faces record daily Covid-19 infections.

The Berlinale will open with "Peter von Kant", a gender-flipped adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder's classic "The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant" on Thursday.

The film by acclaimed French director Francois Ozon stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, now 78, who played the cruel young seductress in the original.

It is among 18 contenders for the festival's Golden and Silver Bear top prizes, to be handed out on February 16.

Indian-born American director M Night Shyamalan ("The Sixth Sense") is leading the jury, which includes Japan's Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose "Drive My Car" is now nominated for four Oscars.

Seven of the filmmakers in competition are women.

The festival will also award an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement to French screen legend Isabelle Huppert.

