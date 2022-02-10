According to a new study by Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, “employees or managers who view themselves as professional are more vulnerable to unethical behaviour such as conflicts of interest.”

The author, Sunita Sah, wrote that “A high self-concept of professionalism often coexists with a shallow notion of the concept and can paradoxically lead to detrimental outcomes, such as greater unethical behaviour and increased vulnerability to conflicts of interest.”

The study, “The Professionalism Paradox: Professionalism Increases Vulnerability to Conflicts of Interest”, was published last month in the journal Academy of Management Perspectives. It suggests that people with a high self-concept of professionalism may have less of a shield against biases.

“I noticed that many professional advisors, such as financial advisors and physicians, claim that their ‘professionalism’ protects them from corruption and unwanted influence from conflicts of interest; that they can ‘manage their own brains,’” says Sah, associate professor of management and organizations at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

“However, a large body of social science research shows that much bias from conflicts of interests is unintentional and implicit, and claims of professionalism and integrity do little to protect against unwanted influence.”

Sunita Sah surveyed 400 managers on several conflict of interest scenarios, and questioned them on whether they would accept or decline a gift in each scenario. The managers were also asked what influence, if any, they thought an imagined gift would have on them.

Before the participants were presented with the conflict of interest scenarios, they were each asked about their personal ability to remain objective and self-regulate unwanted influence as a measure of their perception of their own professionalism.

“Consistent with my predictions, the greater the managers’ sense of professionalism, the more likely they were to report that they would accept gifts from people with questionable or ambiguous agendas, and less likely to be influenced by the specific gifts in the scenarios,” Sah wrote.