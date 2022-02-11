Australia has officially listed koalas across a swathe of its eastern coast as "endangered", with the marsupials fighting to survive the impact of bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said Friday's move will offer koalas a higher level of protection in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Queensland.

"We are taking unprecedented action to protect the koala," the minister said.

Ley highlighted a recent government promise of $36 million (Aus$50 million) to protect and recover koala habitats.

Environmentalists welcomed the koalas' new status, but condemned Australia's failure to protect the species so far.

The koala, a globally recognised symbol of Australia's unique wildlife, had been listed as "vulnerable" on the eastern coast just a decade earlier.

Fast decline