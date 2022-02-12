Saturday, February 12, 2022

Paris police fire tear gas at protest convoy

Paris police have fired tear gas and issued hundreds of fines to break up a convoy of vehicles that attempted to block traffic in a protest over Covid restrictions and rising living costs.

Inspired by the truckers that shut down the Canadian capital Ottawa, thousands of demonstrators from across France made their way to Paris in a self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and vans.

The police, which had banned the protest, moved quickly to try to clear the cars at entry points to the city, handing out 283 fines for participation in an unauthorised protest.

But over 100 vehicles managed to converge on the famous Champs-Elysees avenue, where police used teargas to disperse protesters in scenes reminiscent of the "yellow vest" anti-government riots of 2018-2019.

The demonstrators oppose the Covid vaccine pass required to access many public venues but some also took aim at rising energy and food prices, issues which ignited the "yellow vest" protests that shook France in late 2018 and early 2019.

Canada-style convoy blocks Netherlands' The Hague

A convoy of vehicles from across the Netherlands brought The Hague's city centre to a standstill, protesting against coronavirus restrictions.

Inspired by Canadian truckers who congested the capital Ottawa, several hundred vehicles blocked access to the Binnehof, seat of the Dutch government, according to an estimate by public television.

The protesters started to arrive in the early morning in trucks, cars, tractors and even caravans, and many seemed determined to stay on even after a police warning on Twitter to move by 3:30 pm (1430 GMT).

The convoy will "continue to roll until fundamental and long-lasting change is enacted", the organisers said in a statement, demanding the end to all Covid restrictions across the country.

Police contact UK PM over lockdown parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from London’s Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns, his office said.

If he is found to have broken his government’s own Covid rules, the embattled prime minister could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow lawmakers already furious at his proximity to the “partygate” affair.

A growing number of lawmakers from his own party are calling for his ouster, and even former leaders have lined up to warn him against attempting to cling to power if he is found to have broken rules.

Iceland's PM tests positive

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus from a family member, she announced on Facebook on Saturday.

"My youngest son tested positive for Covid-19 on February 1. Since then, another member of our household has also contracted the virus, so it was no great surprise when I tested positive last night", she wrote in a post.

Jakobsdottir, 46, will isolate at home for at least five days, in line with recommendations in Iceland.

Türkiye registers 86,193 new infections

Türkiye has reported 86,193 infections, 272 related deaths, and 73,526 recoveries over the past day, according to new Health Ministry data.

As many as 448,347 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 143.94 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Over 57.56 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.61 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.15 million people.

Britain reports 46,025 new cases, 167 deaths

Britain has reported 46,025 new Covid-19 cases and 167 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 30.1 percent compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 26.2 percent.

Hong Kong reports record cases, seeks China support

Hong Kong has reported a record 1,514 new cases, as officials struggle to contain an expanding outbreak despite the most stringent restrictions yet.