NBA superstar LeBron James has become the highest scoring player in combined regular season and playoff history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James came into Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors needing 19 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular season and playoff points.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his hall of fame career with 44,149 points, including 38,387 in the regular season and 5,762 in the postseason.

James drained a three pointer less than five minutes into the third quarter on Saturday for his 21st point of the game and a total of 44,152 which vaulted him past Abdul-Jabbar.

