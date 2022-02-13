Sunday, February 13, 2022

Dutch people hold “Freedom Convoy” protest in Hague

Hundreds of people have held a “Freedom Convoy” protest around the parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands, inspired by the protests that started in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

A large number of tractor, truck and car drivers came to The Hague from different cities of the country to protest the Covid-19 restrictions.

Activists blocked the roads around the parliament building and announced that they will continue the protest until the government resigned.

They held banners saying “(Prime Minister Mark) Rutte has to go, we are not going”, “Enough is enough” and “Freedom, freedom”.

The demonstration was cancelled and the police warned the demonstrators to leave the area, saying those who continued the protest would be fined or detained and their vehicles will be towed, the municipality said.

Protesters eventually ended the blocking around the parliament building after causing traffic congestion that saw transportation to the centre blocked and tram services cancelled throughout the day.

French anti-vaccine convoy heads toward Brussels

Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday.

The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody.

The self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" of cars, trucks and campervans is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada.

In France, the demonstrators took aim in particular at the "vaccine pass" required to enter restaurants, cafes and many other public venues implemented as part of President Emmanuel Macron's inoculation drive.

But participants have also cited rising fuel and energy costs, an echo of the "yellow vest" grievances that forced Macron to announce a series of tax cuts and other concessions.

Türkiye registers over 73,000 new coronavirus cases

Türkiye has reported 73,787 infections, 276 related deaths, and 70,169 recoveries over the past day according to new Health Ministry data.

As many as 419,556 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 144 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Over 57.56 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.62 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.19 million people.

UK reports decreased number of new cases, deaths

Britain has reported 41,270 new Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

The numbers were lower compared with 46,025 cases and 167 deaths reported a day earlier.

Italy reports 51,959 coronavirus cases, 191 deaths

Italy has reported 51,959 Covid-19 related cases, against 62,231 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 191 from 269.

Italy has registered 151,015 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

The country has reported 12.1 million cases to date.

Some 462,881 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 587,645, the health ministry said.

Vietnam to end curbs on international flights