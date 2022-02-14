February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day around the world, when people give gifts and flowers to their loved ones to remind them they are cherished.

In Sungurlu municipality in Türkiye’s Corum province, there’s an elderly man who does just that, even though his dear wife is no longer on this earthly plane.

Ibrahim Kayar, 80, visits the grave of his beloved late wife Elmas Kayar every year on February 14, leaving a single red rose for her to symbolise his everlasting love for his life partner whom he lost six years ago after being married for 60 years.

Ibrahim Kayar says that he lost his mother when he was 17. His father, Kayar says, told him that he did not want to remarry and bring a stepmother into their house, and suggested that his eldest son get married so that his wife could take care of his siblings.

Ibrahim Kayar took his father’s advice, and got married to Elmas Kayar when he was 18 and she was 25. The two never parted ways since then. The couple had three children and had a happy marriage until Elmas got sick in 2016 and lost her life.