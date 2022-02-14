POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals
Aleksander Ceferin, president of the UEFA, has announced the offer for the unwavering support of fans throughout the pandemic.
UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals
UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 14, 2022

UEFA has announced that it will offer 30,000 tickets to fans of teams taking part in this season's European finals as a way to thank them for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Champions League finalists will each receive 5,000 tickets and a total of 8,000 tickets will be handed out for the Europa League final, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday.

The finals of the Europa Conference League and Women's Champions League will each have 6,000 tickets available.

"Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams," Ceferin said.

UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters but they must not be given to sponsors, partners or club officials.

RECOMMENDED

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on European clubs, who lost $7.92 billion across two seasons due to matches being played behind closed doors and a decrease in transfer revenue, according to a study published by UEFA this month.

READ MORE:Man United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues

READ MORE:From supremacy to slump: What happened to Turkish football’s ‘Big Three’?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'