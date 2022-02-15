The United Arab Emirates born artist has performed a Turkish song in the original language as a gift to the people in Türkiye.

On the occasion of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE, Hussain Al Jassmi sang the song "Bana Her Sey Seni Hatirlatiyor" (Everything Reminds Me of You) in Turkish.

The artist has released a four-minute video of himself performing in the song on his YouTube channel on Monday.

The video also featured views from Türkiye and the UAE.

Jassmi shared the song with the message: "A gift from the people of UAE to the Turkish people."

Steps to deepen cooperation

Erdogan is in the UAE for a two-day visit at the invitation of UAE President and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Erdogan, who last visited the UAE in 2013, told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving that Türkiye and the UAE have started a new era in bilateral relations with the visit of the Abu Dhabi crown prince to Ankara last November.