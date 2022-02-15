CULTURE
Emirati singer releases Turkish song to promote Türkiye-UAE ties
Hussain Al Jassmi releases a four-minute video as a gift to the Turkish people on the occasion of the visit of Türkiye's President Erdogan to the Gulf country.
By Meryem Demirhan
February 15, 2022

The United Arab Emirates born artist has performed a Turkish song in the original language as a gift to the people in Türkiye.

On the occasion of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE, Hussain Al Jassmi sang the song "Bana Her Sey Seni Hatirlatiyor" (Everything Reminds Me of You) in Turkish.

The artist has released a four-minute video of himself performing in the song on his YouTube channel on Monday.

The video also featured views from Türkiye and the UAE.

Jassmi shared the song with the message: "A gift from the people of UAE to the Turkish people."

Steps to deepen cooperation

Erdogan is in the UAE for a two-day visit at the invitation of UAE President and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Erdogan, who last visited the UAE in 2013, told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving that Türkiye and the UAE have started a new era in bilateral relations with the visit of the Abu Dhabi crown prince to Ankara last November.

On Sunday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced that bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation would be discussed during Erdogan's visit.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Erdogan will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday.

Ties between Türkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Al Nahyan's visit to Türkiye last November had led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Türkiye. 

Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance and trade.

