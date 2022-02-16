Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Deaths stable, but cases drop by 19% globally: WHO

The number of new coronavirus cases have dropped by 19 percent globally in the last week while the number of deaths remained stable, according to the World Health Organization.

The UN health agency said in its weekly report on the pandemic that just over 16 million new Covid-19 infections and about 75,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week.

The Western Pacific was the only region to report a rise in new weekly cases, an increase of about 19 percent, Southeast Asia reported a decrease of about 37 percent, the biggest drop globally. The number of deaths rose by 38 percent in the Middle East and by about one-third in the Western Pacific.

The biggest number of new Covid-19 cases was seen in Russia. Cases there and elsewhere in Eastern Europe doubled in recent weeks, driven by a surge of the hugely infectious omicron variant.

WHO said that all other coronavirus variants, including alpha, beta and delta, continue to decline globally as omicron crowds them out.

New Zealand virus cases spike

New Zealand Covid-19 infections have reached a record high as anti-vaccine protesters claimed victory after police failed to clear vehicles blocking the streets around parliament.

Health authorities reported 1,160 new coronavirus cases, the most since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in a country that was largely virus-free until August.

While there have only been 53 virus deaths in the nation of five million, some protesters have taken to the streets railing against Covid-related restrictions and a government vaccination drive.

Demon strators inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy" jammed roads with cars, trucks and campervans last week, then set up camp on the lawns of parliament in the capital Wellington.

UK to offer vaccine to all children aged 5-11

All children aged five to 11 in England will be offered a Covid-19 vaccine, the UK government said, following similar announcements in the rest of the UK.

The move, coming nearly two months after British regulators approved Pfizer and BioNTech's shot for use among the age group, sees Britain following the lead of the United States, the European Union and other countries.

Hours earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland would also start jabbing five to 11-year-olds, while Wales unveiled the same policy the previous day. Northern Ireland also followed suit.

Italy reports 59,749 cases, 278 deaths

Italy reported 59,749 Covid-19 related cases, against 70,852 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 278 from 388.

Austria to drop most restrictions next month

The Austrian government has said that it plans to end the country's main Covid-19 restrictions on March 5, though wearing masks will remain obligatory in some places.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced the decision at a news conference in Vienna, stressing that the pandemic is not yet over but the situation allows Austria to open up step by step.

In a first step starting Saturday, proof of vaccination or recent recovery will no longer be required to attend events, go to restaurants, bars or hairdressers and various other activities. Proof of a negative test will suffice for those things.

From March 5, most restrictions will be dropped, with night clubs reopening and restrictions on opening hours for restaurants and bars ending.

Germany to start lifting curbs as Omicron passes peak

Germany will start rolling back most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country's falling infection rate suggests the Omicron-fuelled wave has peaked, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

The three-step plan, which includes allowing unvaccinated people back into shops and restaurants, will see Germany reach its "freedom day" on March 20, as media have dubbed it.

"After two years we deserve for things to be better again and it looks like that's happening now," Scholz told reporters.

Turkish foreign minister tests positive for Covid