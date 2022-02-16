American freestyle skiers Alex Hall and Nicholas Goepper have dominated the slopestyle final to win gold and silver at the Beijing Games, throwing down inspired runs that stood out from the field.

Hall, who won the slopestyle contest at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix event in January, led the pack from the start, earning a monster 90.01 score in his first run on Wednesday with a brand new trick that saw him stop a rotation mid-air and change direction before planting the landing.

Afterwards, Hall leaned over the barrier at the finish, looking both exhausted and relieved by his high score.

"Lot of us (in the sport) are what we call spin to win and are spinning as much as we can, so to take a new approach and do a trick that has almost no rotation that's still really hard was really sweet," he told reporters after the final with the American flag draped around his shoulders.

"I'm just so stoked I did it," the 23-year-old skier said with a smile.

Fellow American Goepper, who won silver in the same event at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 and bronze at Sochi in 2014, took silver after losing momentum in his third and final run and failing to best Hall.

'This felt good'