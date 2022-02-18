Students with Muslim names and surnames applying to graduate programmes are discriminated against more than those with ethnically French names, a recent study conducted in France has revealed.

Researchers at both the Higher Education Discrimination and Equality Monitoring Agency and Gustave-Eiffel University sent more than 1,800 emails in March 2021 to the education directors of 607 graduate programmes from 19 universities to test the latter's discrimination against people with disabilities and those with foreign origins, according to local media.

The test was conducted by researchers with false names, for both those with disabilities and those without –– used as test cases –– to graduate programme directors.

The directors whom researchers contacted claimed to embrace diversity in their applicants and did not prioritise people who come from a European background, but the researchers found otherwise.