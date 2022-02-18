Friday, February 18, 2022

Dropping isolation requirement in England could lead to epidemic growth - advisers

UK government advisers have said in a document that scrapping Covid tests and isolation periods in England could lead to rapid epidemic growth as people's behaviour changes more swiftly than at previous times in the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline his plans for living with the virus on Monday, and has said that he aims to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive for the coronavirus.

Health leaders have urged him not to be too gung-ho, with a survey showing most believed he should not scrap the requirement to self-isolate or end free testing.

The government's advisory pandemic modelling group SPI-M-O echoed that caution in easing the rules any further.

"While behaviour change following the lifting of restrictions has previously been gradual, a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth," SPI-M-O said in a document dated February 2 but released on Friday, citing work done at the University of Warwick.

The Warwick estimates said that the combination of measures and behavioural change since before the pandemic, such as testing, self-isolation and mask wearing, were reducing transmission by around 20-45 percent.

The estimates indicate there is a potential for transmission to increase by around 25-80 percent if the population were to return to pre-pandemic behaviour with no mitigations.

Swiss president tests positive as restrictions lifted

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has tested positive for Covid-19 on the day coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Switzerland.

Cassis, also foreign minister, tested positive following a PCR test on Wednesday afternoon, the government announced in a statement on Thursday.

On the day the government made its announcement in the capital Bern, Twitter user @Ann_Waeltin sent a tweet that went viral showing Cassis coughing briefly and then speaking.

She tweeted in German, "Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis took off his mask at yesterday's press conference, laughed, coughed, and announced the lifting of the measures.

"Today, it was announced that he is corona positive."

Hong Kong to postpone picking new leader amid outbreak

Hong Kong has said that it would postpone plans to pick the city's new leader, in a fresh blow for the government as it struggles to tackle a wave of coronavirus cases.

The Chinese financial hub is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak, registering thousands of confirmed cases a day with hospitals reaching breaking point and a Beijing-mandated zero-Covid policy collapsing.

A small committee of Beijing loyalists had been set to pick the city's new chief executive in late March, with the nomination period for candidates beginning Sunday.

But current leader Carrie Lam announced the selection would need to be pushed back to May 8.

"The decision is due to Hong Kong facing the most severe situation since the pandemic began two years ago. It is a critical situation," she told reporters.

Low Omicron efficacy behind delay of Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5

US health regulators have delayed the review of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for children under 5 years of age because its two-dose regimen did not work well against the Omicron variant, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it needed more data on the vaccine, delaying its decision for using the vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age for at least two months.

An early look at data showed the vaccine to be effective against the Delta variant during testing while that was the dominant strain, but some vaccinated children developed Covid-19 after Omicron emerged, the report said, citing people familiar with the FDA's decision.

However, since the overall Covid-19 cases were low, the small number of Omicron cases made the vaccine appear less effective in an early statistical analysis, the report added.

The FDA did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Britain reports 47,685 new cases, 158 deaths

Britain has reported 47,685 new cases of Covid-19 and 158 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

That compared with 51,899 cases and 183 deaths reported on Thursday.

Italy reports 53,662 coronavirus cases, 314 deaths

Italy has reported 53,662 Covid related cases, against 57,890 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 314 from 320.

Italy has registered 152,596 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19, not including those in intensive care, stood at 13,948 on Friday, down from 14,562 a day earlier.

There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 71 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 987 from a previous 1,037.