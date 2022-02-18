Californian-born Chinese superstar Eileen Gu has capped her hugely successful Beijing Olympics by winning freeski halfpipe gold for her third medal of the Games.

Gu became the first action-sports athlete to pick up three medals at the same Winter Games on Friday morning.

With hands on her hips, Gu visualised her first two runs at the top of the Secret Garden halfpipe course. Then, she flawlessly executed her plan.

She warmed up with a 93.25 on her first pass before going even higher and bigger to post a 95.25 on her second.

But this was the sort of run Gu visualised all along – a nice relaxed jaunt as the last competitor and with the contest sealed.

She had fun with her victory run, too, going big off the walls one last time and bending back her skis – a high-flying, picture-perfect moment to culminate another successful day at her office.

“I feel at peace. I feel grateful. I feel proud,” Gu said.

"Skiing is all about fun and individuality and being able to express yourself and find that flow, and for myself I really find that in halfpipe,” she added.

