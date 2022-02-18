The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests.

Performers and presenters at the film industry's highest honors also must undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the source said.

Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to the source.

READ MORE: Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations