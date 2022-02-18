Kanye West has dropped the tracklist to his planned new album "Donda 2," just after saying it would not be available to stream but instead exclusively on his own "Stem Player" device.

The mercurial artist said the device will allow listeners to play four different track elements – vocals, drum, bass and music – and costs $200.

"Tech companies made music practically free so if you don't do merch sneakers and tours you don't eat," West wrote on Instagram, part of a series of posts on the topic.

"I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music. I ain't know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move," the billionaire artist, 44, continued.

"No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art."

It's not the first time West has pushed against streaming models or toyed with unconventional release methods.

After dropping "The Life of Pablo" in 2016 – at first exclusively on the platform Tidal – West continued altering the record, adding vocals, new lyrics and remixes.

Last year he previewed "Donda" over a series of listening events — and when it was finally streaming, he said his label had dropped it without permission.