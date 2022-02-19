Sir Paul McCartney has planned to launch a 14-date US concert tour in the Pacific Northwest this spring, marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019.

"I said at the end of the last tour that I'd see you next time. I said, I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back," the former Beatle said on Friday announcing his latest outing, alluding to the Beatles' 1969 hit "Get Back."

The "Got Back" tour will open on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, McCartney's first show in that city, followed by back-to-back concerts at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on May 2-3, according to the tour schedule posted on his official website.

The tour is slated to stop in 11 more US cities over the following six weeks, wrapping at the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16, two days before McCartney's 80th birthday.

The McCartney outing is sure to figure as a highlight of the 2022 spring-and-summer arena music scene as recording stars begin to return to live performances after a two-year hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

First ever shows in three Southern cities