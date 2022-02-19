Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her share of the French vineyard where they got married.

According to a lawsuit filed by Pitt in California on Thursday, the couple had "agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other's consent."

Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who were once Hollywood's highest-profile couple, bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008, and tied the knot there six years later.

But they filed to dissolve their marriage in 2016 and have remained locked in court battles since, including over custody rights for their six children.

But last October, Jolie sold her stake to a "Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler," the legal document obtained by AFP says.

Pitt's filing alleges that Jolie broke the terms of their original agreement by not offering him first refusal for her share, and that she is seeking to "recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt."

"Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval -- while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today," it states.

Pitt's lawsuit requests a trial by jury.

Vineyard's revenue goes up

It describes the vineyard as a "small, unprofitable wine business" that was "in need of renovation" prior to the couple's purchase in 2008.

The pair paid "approximately 25 million euros ($28 million)," with Pitt contributing 60 percent and Jolie the remaining 40 percent.

But Pitt went on to pay for renovations "in a manner far disproportionate to his relative ownership share" on the understanding Jolie would not pull out of the investment without his consent, the suit says.

Pitt brought in Marc Perrin, one of France's top winemakers, to help transform the business into a leading rose wine producer, but "Jolie had no involvement in these efforts," it continues.