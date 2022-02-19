Novak Djokovic will play Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Tennis Championships in the Serbian's first match since he was deported from Australia in January over his Covid-19 vaccination status.

The 34-year-old Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak said the organisers had no concerns about the world number one's vaccination status.

"The government here does not require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country," Tahlak told Eurosport.

READ MORE:How Djokovic’s detention highlighted Australia’s migrant detention problem