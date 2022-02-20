POLITICS
Amir Khan considers retirement after crushing defeat against Kell Brook
Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, says he is hoping to spend more time with his family.
Amir Khan is the youngest British Olympic Boxing Medalist and a two-time World Professional Boxing Champion. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
February 20, 2022

British boxer Amir Khan has suggested that he is considering retirement from the sport after suffering a comprehensive defeat with a sixth-round TKO at the hands of Kell Brook.

The 35-year-old Khan was outclassed by compatriot Brook from start to finish on Saturday, and looked to be in dire straits before the referee stepped in to save him from any more punishment.

Khan, who won silver as a lightweight at the Athens Olympics in 2004 and is a former unified light-welterweight champion, said he was hoping to spend more time with his family.

"It's something to think about, definitely," Khan told reporters when he was asked about a potential retirement. 

"I've always said I never want boxing to retire me, I want to retire from boxing.

"Punishment like that sometimes in boxing, I know I showed a big heart and took some big shots today, but sometimes too much of that can be harmful in the future.

"I've done more than I ever expected. Maybe I peaked too early, I was at the Olympics at 17, I won the world title at 22. I'm 35 now, I've been in the game a very long time, I'm an old man. I want to spend time with my kids and my family."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
