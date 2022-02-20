Austria has won gold in the Alpine skiing mixed team parallel event, beating Germany in the final at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The United States team, meanwhile, narrowly lost their matchup for the bronze medal against Norway, taking fourth place. It means, US' Mikaela Shiffrin will leave the Beijing Olympics without a medal.

Both the gold and bronze medal races were decided on combined times after finishing 2-2.

Shiffrin, who competed in all five individual events, had been hoping to leave with at least a medal from the team event but she lost three straight races as her team ended fourth.

The American had failed to finish in three of her five individual races at the Games - giant slalom, slalom and combined - but she said she had enjoyed the team contest.

"I am not disappointed. I have had a lot of disappointing moments at these Games, today is not one of them. Today is my favourite memory," she told reporters.

"This was the best possible way that I could imagine ending the Games, skiing with such strong team mates."

The format featured four races - two men's and two women's - with the contests decided by the combined best two times of each team if the score finished level.

READ MORE: New Zealand wins first-ever Winter Olympics gold in snowboard slopestyle

'Really amazing'