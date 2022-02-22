Tuesday, February 22, 2022

EU to allow fully vaccinated international travellers from March

EU countries have updated the bloc’s travel recommendations, allowing as of March 1 the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers and those who recovered from Covid-19 within six months.

The amendment to the temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU is based on the recent evolution of the pandemic and the increase in vaccination rates, the Council of the European Union, representing EU member states, announced in a statement.

Under the rules, member states should allow the entry of people vaccinated with an EU or WHO-approved jab, recovered from the illness within 180 days and those whose country is on the bloc’s travel list.

Türkiye reports over 86,000 cases

Türkiye has reported 86,070 new coronavirus cases.

According to a chart shared by the Health Ministry, 271 people have lost their lives and 98,199 others have recovered from the disease over the past day.

Italy logs 60,029 cases, 322 deaths

Italy has reported 60,029 Covid-19 related cases against 24,408 the day before, while the number of deaths rose to 322 from 201.

Omicron variant no more severe than original strain: WHO

The BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organization has said.

Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.

"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalisation. And this is really important, because in many countries, they've had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said.

UK records 41,130 new Covid cases, 205 deaths

Britain has reported 41,130 new Covid-19 cases and 205 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 38,409 cases and 15 deaths reported on Monday.

Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid-19 tests for all residents

Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

Hong Kong reported 6,211 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, and another 9,369 cases that came up positive in preliminary tests.

S Korea says Omicron variant 75% less likely to kill than Delta

People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are nearly 75 percent less likely to develop serious illness or die than those who contract the Delta variant the real world data was released by South Korea's health authorities has shown.

A study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) of some 67,200 infections confirmed since December showed the Omicron variant's severity and death rates averaged 0.38 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively, compared with 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent for the Delta cases.

Dubai airport CEO sees more countries dropping Covid travel testing rules soon

The head of Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, has said he expects more countries to soon start ending rules for vaccinated passengers to be tested for Covid-19.

The United Kingdom does not require vaccinated passengers to take a Covid test, while Gulf state Bahrain this month said those arriving would no longer needed to be tested.

"I do expect across the world, the testing regime for travel will start to disappear pretty quick ly and we're hopeful that there will be an announcement over the next few weeks from many different places," Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said.