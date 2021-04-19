NASA has made history after the Ingenuity Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

"Altimeter data confirms that Ingenuity has performed the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet," announced an engineer in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the control room cheered on Monday.

The space agency had originally planned the flight for April 11 but postponed it over a software issue that was identified during a planned high-speed test of the aircraft's rotors.

The issue was since resolved, and the 1.8 kg drone is thought to have achieved its feat by around 0730 GMT. But data, however, arrived several hours later at around 1050 GMT.

"Each world gets only one first flight," MiMi Aung, the Ingenuity project manager, said before the first attempt.

Flight controllers in California confirmed Ingenuity’s brief hop after receiving data via the Perseverance rover, which stood watch more than 65 metres away. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on Perseverance until their arrival in an ancient river delta in February.

Landmark achievements in science and technology can seem humble by conventional measurements. The Wright Brothers' first controlled flight in the world of a motor-driven airplane, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903 covered just 37 metres in 12 seconds.

A piece of fabric from that plane has been tucked inside Ingenuity in honour of that feat.

The helicopter travelled to Mars attached to the underside of the rover Perseverance, which touched down on the planet on February 18 on a mission to search for signs of extraterrestrial life.

Ingenuity's goal, by contrast, is to demonstrate its technology works, and it won't contribute to Perseverance's science goals.

But it is hoped that Ingenuity can pave the way for future flyers that revolutionise our exploration of celestial bodies because they can reach areas that rovers can't go, and travel much faster.

The timing of the helicopter flight is chosen with the weather on Mars in mind. Wind is the big unknown and could jeopardise the mission.

The flight is challenging because the air on Mars is so thin – less than one percent of the pressure of Earth's atmosphere.

That could have made it much harder to achieve lift, even though it will be partly aided by a gravitational pull that is a third of Earth's.

READ MORE: Astronauts return to Earth from International Space Station

High-res videos

The helicopter was expected to rise for about six seconds, hover and rotate for about 30 seconds, then go back down.