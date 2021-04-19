Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur six days before the League Cup final.

Monday's news comes less than 24 hours since Tottenham announced they were one of 12 clubs planning to launch a breakaway European Super League.

Tottenham confirmed in a statement that the Portuguese had left along with his coaching staff.

"The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," it said.

Tottenham said former midfielder Ryan Mason will be in charge of the first team on Monday.

Man behind Tottenham Hostpur slump

Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho had been in charge of 86 games at the club, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.