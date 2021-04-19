European football's governing body UEFA will hold a crisis meeting, hours after 12 of the continent's leading clubs have shocked the football world by announcing the formation of a breakaway Super League.

US investment bank JP Morgan confirmed it is financing the new league which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to UEFA's established Champions League competition.

The breakaway has been heavily criticised by soccer authorities, fan organisations, and politicians across Europe.

A bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue began after the organisers of the breakaway group filed a motion "before the relevant courts" to "ensure the seamless establishment and operation" of the competition, according to a letter seen by AP and AFP.

The letter is in response to a threat by European football's governing body that participating players and clubs would be banned from all other competitions.

UEFA said the clubs concerned "will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams."

As well as Manchester United, owned by the American Glazer family, US-owned Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal, Abu-Dhabi backed Manchester City, Russian-owned Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have signed up to the plans.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain join Real Madrid. AC Milan and Inter Milan make up the trio from Italy along with Juventus.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain and European champions Bayern Munich have not signed up to the plans.

FIFA takes softer tone, UEFA holds crisis meeting

The Super League said they aimed to have 15 founding members and a 20-team league with five other clubs qualifying each season and would start playing as "soon as is practicable."

The founding members will have automatic places in the Super League and would not need to qualify, nor could they be relegated.

The 15 clubs will also own the league through a private company and will share $4.21 billion to spend on infrastructure and recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.