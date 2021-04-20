CULTURE
3 MIN READ
A story of a human and an octopus makes its way to the Oscars
Filmmaker Craig Foster said his relationship with the octopus taught him about life's fragility and our connection with nature and even helped him become a better father.
A story of a human and an octopus makes its way to the Oscars
The official banner of 'My Octopus Teacher' documentary from Netflix.
By Deniz Uyar
April 20, 2021

The true story of a wild octopus that befriended a diver and became his life coach has scored a best documentary nomination at this year's Oscars.

Ten years in the making, "My Octopus Teacher" began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusk while free-diving near Cape Town.

She shared with him her secret life in an underwater kelp forest every day for a year before her death after mating and laying eggs, and the pair developed a deep bond.

"The really strange thing is that, as you get closer to them, you realise that we're very similar in a lot of ways," Foster said. 

"I had to have a radical change in my life. And the only way I knew how to do it was to be in this ocean with her."

READ MORE:Academy Awards to open European venues for nominees unable to join ceremony

Emotional impact

Foster, who grieved over the loss of his friend, showed his 3,000 hours of footage to a fellow diver and director Pippa Ehrlich who shot additional material of the landscape beneath the cold waters of False Bay near Foster's home.

RECOMMENDED

"There were moments where I was editing and I got emotional in certain scenes," Ehrlich said. 

"You know when she loses her leg. The final scene from playing with the fish to her death. I think I cried while I was cutting that."

When a story has such an impact on someone who is already very familiar with it, "you know that you've got something powerful," she said.

The Netflix documentary drew a surprisingly wide audience before winning a BAFTA award

It is nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

"To receive thousands and thousands of emails from people saying that they've been touched ... saying that they'll never eat octopus again," Ehrlich marveled.

"The way that it's been received has been incredibly empowering. And yeah, it makes you believe in yourself."

READ MORE:"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" wins a double at opening of two-night BAFTAs

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak